Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.88 Million Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,291 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $20,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after buying an additional 224,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HNI by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,684,000 after acquiring an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 96,778 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $40.79 on Monday. HNI Co. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. HNI’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HNI’s payout ratio is 73.81%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

