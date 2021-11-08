Federated Hermes Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 870.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,707,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,838,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $104.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.39%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

