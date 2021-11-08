Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $316,000 in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of CHNG opened at $21.45 on Monday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

