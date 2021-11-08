Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 17,807 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,807 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in The Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

CLX stock opened at $163.26 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

