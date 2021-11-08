Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,369,000 after buying an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,033 shares of company stock worth $2,290,630 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $387.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

