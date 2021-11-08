Northern Trust Corp Has $19.36 Million Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of Camping World worth $19,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWH. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Camping World by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Camping World by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 3.12.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

