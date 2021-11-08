Epizyme (EPZM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Epizyme to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPZM stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $504.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Epizyme stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 175.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

