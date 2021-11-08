Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $412.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 2.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
