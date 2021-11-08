Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $412.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 2.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

