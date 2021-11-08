Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $313.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $313.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.93.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $236.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna will post 29.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,508,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 30,664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.