Scotiabank Increases Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $29.53 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWLIF opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.