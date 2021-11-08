Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells 3,045 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $426,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GSHD opened at $144.82 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 381.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.15.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.