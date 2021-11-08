Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells 3,045 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $426,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GSHD opened at $144.82 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 381.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.15.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

