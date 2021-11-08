HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HP is benefiting from solid demand for Personal Computers (PCs) amid the pandemic-led remote-working and online-learning wave. Recently reported Q3 results reflect strong rebound in the Printing business, which is a positive. Furthermore, stringent cost control measures are expected to drive margin over the long run. Moreover, HP’s expectation of returning at least $1.5 billion to shareholders in Q4 is encouraging. Nonetheless, industry-wide components supply constraint might impact its PC and printer sales in the near-term. Moreover, elevated expenses and increased commodities and logistics costs is likely to keep gross margin under pressure in the near-term. Additionally, market and pricing environment are likely to normalize in the second half, which may negatively impact HP’s top-line performance in the quarters ahead.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.11.

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. HP has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

