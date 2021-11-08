Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.48.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.98. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

