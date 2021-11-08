KeyCorp Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $55.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.60 on Friday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,155,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

