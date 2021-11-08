Markel (NYSE:MKL) PT Raised to $1,550.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,271.00.
NYSE MKL opened at $1,312.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,261.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,232.45. Markel has a 12-month low of $942.44 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.72.
In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total value of $1,950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
