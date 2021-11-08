Markel (NYSE:MKL) PT Raised to $1,550.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,271.00.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,312.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,261.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,232.45. Markel has a 12-month low of $942.44 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Markel will post 57.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total value of $1,950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

