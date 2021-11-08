Wedbush Raises Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $30.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MTTR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.