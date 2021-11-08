Evercore ISI Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $525.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $480.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $493.08.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $513.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $465.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $520.21. The stock has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 31,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.