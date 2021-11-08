Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.81.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $325.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $236.11 and a fifty-two week high of $330.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

