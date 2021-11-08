$369.49 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report sales of $369.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.45 million to $372.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $283.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $101.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.87.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $242,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,825 shares of company stock worth $14,737,965 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.