International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.73 ($2.78).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

LON:IAG opened at GBX 175.07 ($2.29) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 104.55 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a market cap of £8.69 billion and a PE ratio of -1.80.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.