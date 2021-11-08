Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in FirstCash by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $86.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $97.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

