Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $19.16 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $19,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PB. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $77.86 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

