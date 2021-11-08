Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,843 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Pure Storage worth $20,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 142,882 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $27.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

