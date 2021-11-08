Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Omnicell by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $177.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.70, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $90.60 and a one year high of $182.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.95.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $3,503,662. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

