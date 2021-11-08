Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 839,383 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 348.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $21,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

