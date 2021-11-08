Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 8.35% of Natural Resource Partners worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE NRP opened at $31.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.74. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 20.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

