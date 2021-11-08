Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 8.35% of Natural Resource Partners worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 20.87%.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
