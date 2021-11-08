Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $76,000 in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 9.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNOX opened at $25.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 3.42. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $94.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

