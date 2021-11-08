Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,885 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 71.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after buying an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 228,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 428,045 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 853.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at $5,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.