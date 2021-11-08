Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ABCB opened at $55.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.