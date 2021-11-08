Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

