Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $85,000 in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE opened at $60.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

