Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGRX stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $678.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.69. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

