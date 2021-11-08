Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $3.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $14.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $108.67 on Monday. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.51%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

