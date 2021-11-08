Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of Harbor Custom Development stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45. Harbor Custom Development has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.60% of Harbor Custom Development worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

