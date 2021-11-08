Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 29,356 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

