LPL Financial LLC Buys 32,283 Shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,192,000.

PSMM stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48.

