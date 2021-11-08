Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,236 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of BIT Mining worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BTCM opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. BIT Mining Limited has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $497.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.80.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

