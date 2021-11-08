10,927 Shares in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth $187,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.05 million, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $21.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.