Marshall Wace LLP Has $218,000 Stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPA. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 600,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 55.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 543.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

