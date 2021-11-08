MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 317 Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 13,008.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,736,000 after acquiring an additional 115,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,736 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 109.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 49.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on Y. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany stock opened at $673.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $563.47 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $648.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.10.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

