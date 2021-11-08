JMP Securities Trims ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Target Price to $19.00

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ACR stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $140.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.87. ACRES Commercial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 185.72 and a current ratio of 185.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

