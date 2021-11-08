Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.93. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
