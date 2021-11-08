Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.93. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.