Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at TD Securities

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRETF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.