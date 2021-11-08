RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $1,031.20 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $786.50 and a 52-week high of $1,155.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,016.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $950.05.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

