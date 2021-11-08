RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $1,031.20 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $786.50 and a 52-week high of $1,155.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,016.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $950.05.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.