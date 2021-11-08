JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Zalando has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

