Exagen (XGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 million. On average, analysts expect Exagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $203.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exagen stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.26% of Exagen worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

