2,794 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after buying an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after buying an additional 387,101 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,170,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $94,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,100.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,586 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $87.14 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.