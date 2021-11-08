Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 138,300 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 138,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The ODP were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in The ODP by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The ODP by 2,651.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in The ODP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $337,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 2.11.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The ODP’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

