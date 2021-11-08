Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,722 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HONE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,001,000 after buying an additional 919,950 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,826,000 after buying an additional 118,467 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $924,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $835.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 24.07%. Research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

