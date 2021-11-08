Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Educational Development by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Educational Development alerts:

EDUC stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Educational Development Co. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Educational Development’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC).

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.